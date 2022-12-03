Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 21,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,262 shares of company stock worth $8,863,288. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX opened at $150.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.02. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.58 and its 200-day moving average is $135.47.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

