Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New $377,000 Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,309 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in VMware during the second quarter valued at about $21,371,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in VMware by 18.0% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 589,385 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $67,178,000 after buying an additional 89,720 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 23.1% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of VMware by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,023 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in shares of VMware by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,761 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.86.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $120.84 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $136.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a negative return on equity of 430.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

