Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 5,240 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 918,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,262,000 after buying an additional 156,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,653,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,403,000 after buying an additional 104,417 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,935,000 after buying an additional 92,007 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $2,703,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,103,000 after buying an additional 56,104 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $883,174.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,080.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $883,174.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,080.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 76,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.26 per share, for a total transaction of $3,021,214.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,806,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,851,395.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNA stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average is $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. CNA Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $50.33.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

