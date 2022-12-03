KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,341,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,161,680 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $123,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in KB Home by 131.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 33.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $856,684.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,553.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KB Home Trading Down 1.6 %

KBH opened at $31.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.91. KB Home has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on KB Home from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.77.

About KB Home

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

