Fmr LLC Raises Stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,614,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,738,859 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 15.00% of The GEO Group worth $122,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 285.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.79. The GEO Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $12.44.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $616.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.85 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GEO shares. StockNews.com upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award- winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

