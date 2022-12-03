Fmr LLC Acquires 4,232,055 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) by 163.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,826,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,232,055 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.09% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals worth $122,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,888,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 1,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $32,468.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,424 shares in the company, valued at $26,125,919.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 1,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $32,468.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,217,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,125,919.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $200,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,401 shares in the company, valued at $6,103,240.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,279,164 shares of company stock worth $25,788,240. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

DAWN opened at $21.74 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

