CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.67.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAE. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Shares of CAE stock opened at $20.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CAE has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $27.97.
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
