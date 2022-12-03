Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,740,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,690 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 14.92% of Morphic worth $124,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Morphic by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,819,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,047,000 after purchasing an additional 16,226 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,248,000 after buying an additional 64,951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Morphic by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,238,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,723,000 after buying an additional 41,094 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Morphic by 23.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,221,000 after acquiring an additional 227,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Morphic by 102.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 630,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,303,000 after acquiring an additional 318,839 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MORF opened at $28.62 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $52.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.52.

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 75.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MORF shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Morphic in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Morphic in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Morphic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Morphic from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

