Fmr LLC Has $121.29 Million Holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,181,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666,524 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 6.56% of Constellium worth $121,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 307.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Constellium by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Constellium during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellium alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Constellium from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Constellium from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Constellium from $15.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Constellium Stock Up 0.7 %

Constellium Company Profile

CSTM stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.97.

(Get Rating)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.