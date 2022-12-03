Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.30.

GOSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $9.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $57,416.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,279.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $57,416.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,279.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $58,853.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,292 shares in the company, valued at $993,264.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

