Fmr LLC Sells 51,935 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,385,130 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 51,935 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 4.00% of Perficient worth $127,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,141 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Perficient by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,627 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Perficient by 0.7% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 50,809 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $4,658,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Perficient by 9.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,650 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $8,403,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Perficient during the second quarter valued at $289,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson bought 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,053.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,674.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 1,041 shares of company stock worth $70,542 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $73.43 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $141.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PRFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Perficient from $131.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.63.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

