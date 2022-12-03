Fmr LLC Decreases Holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,377,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326,263 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.10% of Global-e Online worth $128,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at about $45,321,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,243,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,637 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,246,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,163,000 after acquiring an additional 817,918 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,989,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,764,000 after purchasing an additional 596,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth $10,174,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global-e Online Stock Performance

GLBE stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.87. Global-e Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Global-e Online Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Global-e Online from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

