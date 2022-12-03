WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,233,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 476,450 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $128,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 48.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in WestRock during the second quarter valued at $69,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRK opened at $37.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. WestRock has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $54.78. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02). WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

