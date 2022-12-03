Franklin Resources Inc. Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,614 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex during the first quarter valued at $6,108,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Methanex by 4.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Methanex by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.27.

MEOH opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average of $38.69. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 10.95%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

