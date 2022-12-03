Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 18,621 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,621 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Li Auto by 20.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Li Auto by 3.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Li Auto by 8.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Li Auto by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Li Auto by 584.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. 21.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $22.78 on Friday. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $41.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of -455.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

LI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. CLSA initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

