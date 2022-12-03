Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Director Virginia Boulet Acquires 30,000 Shares

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) Director Virginia Boulet bought 30,000 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 243,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,597.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Velodyne Lidar Price Performance

VLDR opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $5.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLDR. Craig Hallum raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $0.85 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Velodyne Lidar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.44.

Institutional Trading of Velodyne Lidar

About Velodyne Lidar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 16,406 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

Featured Stories

