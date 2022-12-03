Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.15

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.15 and last traded at C$6.14, with a volume of 6023 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.04.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays cut shares of Computer Modelling Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$487.87 million and a PE ratio of 26.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total value of C$32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 650,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,901,800.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.

