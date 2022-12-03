Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.15

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.15 and last traded at C$6.14, with a volume of 6023 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays cut shares of Computer Modelling Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.
Computer Modelling Group Trading Up 1.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$487.87 million and a PE ratio of 26.35.
Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling at Computer Modelling Group
In other Computer Modelling Group news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total value of C$32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 650,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,901,800.
Computer Modelling Group Company Profile
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.
See Also
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.