Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,388,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,414 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.06% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $130,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLF. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 59.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

HLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

In other news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $3,599,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,778,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,710,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $45.80.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

