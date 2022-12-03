Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,805,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,086 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 4.83% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $131,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 243.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 467.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 79.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.86.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Shares of AEIS opened at $92.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.58. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $98.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.72%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Stories

