Fmr LLC Has $132.01 Million Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,727,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,656 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $132,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at about $1,890,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 39.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 36,230 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth about $876,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN opened at $87.95 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.31 and a 200 day moving average of $78.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

