Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DASTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €45.00 ($46.39) to €40.00 ($41.24) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €46.50 ($47.94) to €41.50 ($42.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Shares of DASTY stock opened at $38.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. Dassault Systèmes has a 12-month low of $31.12 and a 12-month high of $61.18.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASTY. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.9% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 194,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 47,099 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

