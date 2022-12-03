Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) versus Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Head to Head Analysis

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) and Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Centrus Energy and Select Sands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrus Energy $298.30 million 1.86 $175.00 million $8.03 4.76 Select Sands $19.74 million 0.19 -$1.68 million ($0.01) -4.23

Centrus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Select Sands. Select Sands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centrus Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrus Energy 57.33% -151.53% 31.56% Select Sands -4.38% -14.56% -5.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Centrus Energy and Select Sands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Centrus Energy and Select Sands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrus Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Select Sands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Centrus Energy has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Select Sands has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.1% of Centrus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Centrus Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Centrus Energy beats Select Sands on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centrus Energy

(Get Rating)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. The Technical Solutions segment offers technical, manufacturing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations services to public and private sector customers, including the American Centrifuge engineering and testing activities. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Select Sands

(Get Rating)

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown project covering an area of approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp. and changed its name to Select Sands Corp. in November 2014. Select Sands Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.