Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Receives C$84.37 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$85.63.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$80.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$48.42 and a 12 month high of C$88.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$76.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$73.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Natural Resources

About Canadian Natural Resources

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.59, for a total transaction of C$372,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,654,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$123,401,886.08. In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.59, for a total transaction of C$372,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,654,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$123,401,886.08. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Charles Bradley sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.58, for a total value of C$715,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$926,102.04. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,950 shares of company stock worth $19,643,621.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.