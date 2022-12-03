L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives $150.52 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.52.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIQUY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on L’Air Liquide from €164.00 ($169.07) to €163.00 ($168.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L’Air Liquide from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €144.00 ($148.45) to €148.00 ($152.58) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €160.00 ($164.95) to €146.00 ($150.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

AIQUY stock opened at $29.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73. L’Air Liquide has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIQUY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 44.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 9.2% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.6% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 39,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

