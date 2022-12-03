L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives $150.52 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.52.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIQUY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on L’Air Liquide from €164.00 ($169.07) to €163.00 ($168.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L’Air Liquide from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €144.00 ($148.45) to €148.00 ($152.58) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €160.00 ($164.95) to €146.00 ($150.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th.
L’Air Liquide Stock Performance
AIQUY stock opened at $29.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73. L’Air Liquide has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88.
About L’Air Liquide
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.
