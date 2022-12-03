Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vroom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Vroom stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.64. Vroom has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41.

Vroom ( NASDAQ:VRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.27 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 67.54% and a negative net margin of 22.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vroom will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 21,154 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at $14,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

