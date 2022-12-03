Analysts Set Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) PT at $36.06

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.89.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOVA shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 195.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $22.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 2.08.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.26). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $149.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.49 million. Analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

