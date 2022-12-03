MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MYTE shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

MYTE stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $27.26. The stock has a market cap of $838.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.00 and a beta of 0.80.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $186.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.39 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYTE. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1,945.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 19.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

