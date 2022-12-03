Brokerages Set Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Target Price at $47.00

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.43.

PSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Parsons to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Parsons from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Parsons from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Parsons to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parsons

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Parsons in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Parsons in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Parsons in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Parsons by 64.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Parsons by 93.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Price Performance

NYSE:PSN opened at $49.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.17. Parsons has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $50.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Parsons had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, analysts expect that Parsons will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

