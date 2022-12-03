Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527,879 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,658 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of Fulton Financial worth $7,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fulton Financial

In other news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $215,059.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,367.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $215,059.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,367.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $87,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,074.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fulton Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.79. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $19.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.40.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FULT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

