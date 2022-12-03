FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.96.

FIGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FIGS from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FIGS from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FIGS to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim cut their price target on FIGS to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of FIGS in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $8.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04. FIGS has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $34.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

