Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,980.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STRNY. Investec raised Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 2,800 ($33.50) to GBX 2,680 ($32.06) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Severn Trent from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Severn Trent Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STRNY opened at $33.41 on Monday. Severn Trent has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $42.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.12.

Severn Trent Cuts Dividend

About Severn Trent

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.4666 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd.

(Get Rating)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.