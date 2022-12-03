Jonathan Morgan Acquires 4,000 Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Stock

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Morgan bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $29,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,138.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Angel Oak Mortgage Price Performance

Angel Oak Mortgage stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.27.

Angel Oak Mortgage Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.25%. Angel Oak Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AOMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley lowered shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOMR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 855,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after purchasing an additional 377,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 211,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 882,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 177,490 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 7,389,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,772,000 after purchasing an additional 85,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 62,264 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

