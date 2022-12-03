Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Trading 6.4% Higher

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) traded up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $142.06 and last traded at $141.97. 21,239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,124,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Zscaler to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Zscaler Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Insider Activity

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 53.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $9,699,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 44.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 113.3% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 45,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after acquiring an additional 24,268 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 16.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,820,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

