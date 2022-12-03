Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,751 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,956,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.08.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

TYL stock opened at $342.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $330.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 77.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $544.04.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Stories

