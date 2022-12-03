Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 292,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,550 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $3,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQN opened at $7.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AQN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Desjardins lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

