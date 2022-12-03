Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 29,589 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,589 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AES were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AES. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AES during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of AES during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 411.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 157.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AES stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.00, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -134.04%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

