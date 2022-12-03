Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,007 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Xylem by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $113.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.02.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.