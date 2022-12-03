Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.36 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,158 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 618.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $145.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.05. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $155.25.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $894,154.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $766,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

