Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,551 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,026,000 after buying an additional 261,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,566,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,625,000 after purchasing an additional 103,470 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,866,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,261 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,541,000 after purchasing an additional 449,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,785,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,914,000 after purchasing an additional 161,015 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.5 %

IRM opened at $55.06 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $60,547.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,177.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $60,547.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,177.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,391 shares of company stock worth $1,202,948. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.