Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,301 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,657,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $976,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,767,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,046,000 after purchasing an additional 923,404 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE:WRB opened at $75.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.11 and a 200 day moving average of $68.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $51.49 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.