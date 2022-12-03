AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 12,597 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,597 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Avid Technology by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,512,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,206,000 after acquiring an additional 305,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28,576 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 739,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,781,000 after purchasing an additional 305,963 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,908,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 530,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,775,000 after purchasing an additional 43,583 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 29,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $836,386.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 193,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Price Performance

Shares of AVID stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $37.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.35 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 10.75%. Analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVID. StockNews.com lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Avid Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.