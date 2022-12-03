Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Receives $265.52 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $348.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TNLIF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.44) to GBX 350 ($4.19) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 460 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.74) in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 403 ($4.82) to GBX 343 ($4.10) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 435 ($5.20) to GBX 370 ($4.43) in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Trainline Price Performance

Shares of TNLIF stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. Trainline has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

About Trainline

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

