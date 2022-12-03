Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the first quarter worth $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the second quarter worth $60,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the second quarter worth $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $34.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.07 million, a P/E ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 0.64. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $45.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $341.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.88 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVGW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Insider Activity at Calavo Growers

In related news, Director Steve Hollister acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $31,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,633.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steve Hollister purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $31,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,633.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Calavo Growers

(Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

