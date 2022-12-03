AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,266 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 8,385 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $232,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,519 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,095 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,458,205 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $176,057,000 after acquiring an additional 949,902 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,060,054 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $308,517,000 after acquiring an additional 742,073 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 1,102.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 616,533 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $28,348,000 after acquiring an additional 565,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $30,505.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,290 shares in the company, valued at $9,474,242.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $178,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,416 shares in the company, valued at $678,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $30,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,474,242.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,710 shares of company stock valued at $507,977. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

PFGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $60.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.74.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.