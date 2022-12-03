LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Trading Up 6.5%

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 10,791 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 674,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LFST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.54.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LifeStance Health Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,994,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,301,000 after buying an additional 832,246 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the first quarter valued at $53,529,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LifeStance Health Group by 21.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,146,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,073,000 after buying an additional 915,997 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in LifeStance Health Group by 34.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,367,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after buying an additional 868,946 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in LifeStance Health Group by 22.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after buying an additional 256,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
