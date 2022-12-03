GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up to $10.94

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.94, but opened at $11.76. GH Research shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 85 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

GH Research Stock Up 15.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58.

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GH Research PLC will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of GH Research by 277.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of GH Research by 373.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of GH Research by 48.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

