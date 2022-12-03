New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.20

Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.20 and last traded at $49.16, with a volume of 7213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NJR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.50.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at New Jersey Resources

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $147,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,708.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of New Jersey Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 116.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

