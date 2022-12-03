Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (CVE:KHRN – Get Rating) shares were down 16.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 114,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 198,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Khiron Life Sciences from C$0.60 to C$0.45 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Khiron Life Sciences Stock Up 6.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$17.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12.

About Khiron Life Sciences

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America and Europe. It operates through Health Services, Medical Cannabis Products, and Wellbeing Products segments. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis.

