Bunge (NYSE:BG) Shares Down 3.7%

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $100.29 and last traded at $101.00. 11,246 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,177,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bunge

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bunge by 124.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,703,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,367 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Bunge by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,109,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,642,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.