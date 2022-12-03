New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Short Interest Update

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the October 31st total of 5,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

New Gold Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $839.20 million, a P/E ratio of -24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. New Gold has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.02.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $9,586,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421,488 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,315,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385,529 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $2,811,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $2,604,000. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1.42.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

